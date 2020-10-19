Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Flex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

