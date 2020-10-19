Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.60. Fluidigm shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 9,470 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

