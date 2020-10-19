Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.64. Flux Power shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,753 shares.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.50.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.