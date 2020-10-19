Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.64. Flux Power shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,753 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Flux Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

