Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.51. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.