Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities raised Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fury Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.42 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

