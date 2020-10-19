FUTURAX Market Capitalization Tops $11,545.39 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $11,545.39 and approximately $8,510.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00096213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000717 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008842 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021209 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

