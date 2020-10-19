GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.59-0.63 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

