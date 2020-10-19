Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.60. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 355,248 shares.

The company has a market cap of $63.14 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming Realms plc will post 200 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £75,663.72 ($98,855.13).

About Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

