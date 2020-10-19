GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.02. GATX has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

