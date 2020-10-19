GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.