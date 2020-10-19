GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) & ShiftPixy (NYSE:PIXY) Financial Analysis

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) and ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GEE Group and ShiftPixy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEE Group and ShiftPixy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group $151.67 million 0.12 -$17.76 million N/A N/A ShiftPixy $53.44 million 0.81 -$18.73 million ($22.00) -0.12

GEE Group has higher revenue and earnings than ShiftPixy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GEE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of ShiftPixy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEE Group and ShiftPixy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08% ShiftPixy -210.75% N/A -77.01%

Volatility and Risk

GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEE Group beats ShiftPixy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

