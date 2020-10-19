GFG Capital LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,554.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

