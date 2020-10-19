GFG Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,587 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 8,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

