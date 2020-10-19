GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Square stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.24. 85,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,802,180. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

