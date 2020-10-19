GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.