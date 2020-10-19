GFG Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $13.72 on Monday, hitting $1,559.29. 23,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

