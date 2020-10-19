GFG Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $529.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.80.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

