GFG Capital LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 472.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.16. 28,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.05 and its 200 day moving average is $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.