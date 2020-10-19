GFG Capital LLC Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $565.78. The stock had a trading volume of 142,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,761. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $573.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

