GFG Capital LLC Sells 104 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.28 on Monday, hitting $267.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $262.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

