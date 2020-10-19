GFG Capital LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paypal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.92. 112,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

