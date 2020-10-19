GFG Capital LLC Sells 576 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. 36,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

