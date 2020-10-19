GFG Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

