GFG Capital LLC Takes $658,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.22. 32,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

