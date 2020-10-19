Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $$4,354.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,788.84. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

