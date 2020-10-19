Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.01). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $381.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

