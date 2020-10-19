Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €160.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.32 ($162.73).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €132.84 ($156.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.