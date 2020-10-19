Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of GS opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

