Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of GS opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,328.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 254,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 253,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

