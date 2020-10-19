Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €325.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €258.88 ($304.56).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €284.00 ($334.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €272.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €241.40. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

