Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

