Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in September

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 57,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 93,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.