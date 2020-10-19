Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $32.13 on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.85.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

