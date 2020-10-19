Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $28.75 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,337 shares of company stock worth $2,528,333. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

