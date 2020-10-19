HC Wainwright Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $222.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $198.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $200.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

