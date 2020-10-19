Head-To-Head Analysis: Cronos Group (CRON) vs. The Competition

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cronos Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cronos Group alerts:

This table compares Cronos Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Cronos Group Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million $1.17 billion 8.25 Cronos Group Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 2.05

Cronos Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cronos Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Cronos Group Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 78.14%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 98.34%. Given Cronos Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cronos Group rivals beat Cronos Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.