Head to Head Analysis: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Farfetch (NASDAQ:FTCH)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $252.07 million 4.53 $22.57 million $0.57 42.70 Farfetch $1.02 billion 8.98 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -22.31

Radware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 7.12% 5.88% 3.80% Farfetch -54.36% -59.19% -30.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Radware and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50 Farfetch 1 1 10 0 2.75

Radware presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $27.62, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than Farfetch.

Summary

Radware beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

