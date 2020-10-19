Head-To-Head Comparison: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TORM has a beta of -412.61, indicating that its share price is 41,361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 17.76% 14.49% 7.21% Capital Product Partners 19.44% 5.97% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TORM and Capital Product Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 0.76 $166.02 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $108.37 million 1.32 -$122.46 million $0.83 9.30

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Product Partners.

Dividends

TORM pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.9%. Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capital Product Partners pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TORM has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TORM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TORM and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Product Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than TORM.

Summary

TORM beats Capital Product Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

