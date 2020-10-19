Head-To-Head Contrast: Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and FuelCell Energy (OTCMKTS:FCEL)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axion Power International and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00

FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.62%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Volatility & Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 11.10 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -1.79

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

Axion Power International beats FuelCell Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

