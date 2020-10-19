Head-To-Head Review: Yeti (NYSE:YETI) versus Alliance Sports Group (NYSE:BOLL)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yeti and Alliance Sports Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yeti 0 5 10 0 2.67 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yeti currently has a consensus target price of $49.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Yeti’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yeti is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Risk and Volatility

Yeti has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yeti and Alliance Sports Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yeti $913.73 million 5.15 $50.43 million $1.10 49.15 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yeti has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yeti and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yeti 7.17% 84.63% 17.40% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Yeti shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Yeti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yeti beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, ice substitutes, and dog bowls. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

