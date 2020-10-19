Head to Head Survey: BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) versus British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A BOTS -120.18% -22.13% -15.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares British American Tobacco and BOTS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.04 billion 2.35 $7.28 billion $4.13 8.23 BOTS $2.32 million 9.15 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for British American Tobacco and BOTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 7 0 2.88 BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

British American Tobacco presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Given British American Tobacco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than BOTS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats BOTS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, builds, engineers, and operates commercial indoor buildings, greenhouses, and modular buildings, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. The company also offers financial and consulting services to the cannabis and crypto currency markets. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

