Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 53.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthequity by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

