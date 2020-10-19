Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

