Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

