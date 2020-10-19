Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BHLB opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.