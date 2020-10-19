Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

