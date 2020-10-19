Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 1,750.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

