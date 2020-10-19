Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $148.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

