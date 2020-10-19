Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of CIT Group worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 783.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 143,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIT. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

CIT opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.